The circus is back: Bananas win walk-off against rival Bacon on opening night
SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Savannah's favorite sports circus is back under the bright lights of Historic Grayson Stadium. The Savannah Bananas took care of business in front of a sold-out crowd -- winning a 4-3 walk-off against rival Macon Bacon.
WSAV's Greg Talbott has more from the game.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 'Tank man' photographer urges China to open up on Tiananmen
- Rain Rally: Higa holds onto US Women's Open lead after delay
- Blues must balance emotion, discipline at home in Cup Final
- 11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead