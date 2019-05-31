Sports

The circus is back: Bananas win walk-off against rival Bacon on opening night

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:52 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Savannah's favorite sports circus is back under the bright lights of Historic Grayson Stadium. The Savannah Bananas took care of business in front of a sold-out crowd -- winning a 4-3 walk-off against rival Macon Bacon.

WSAV's Greg Talbott has more from the game.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center