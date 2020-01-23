Super Bowl LIV: 49ers-Chiefs for dummies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Have you never watched a football game from start to finish but know you’re going to be at a Super Bowl party this year?

Have you recently found yourself singing along, “bang bang, Niner gang” but can’t name three players on the team?

No worries! You’ve come to the right place. KRON4 has got you covered with all you need to know for Super Bowl LIV.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2. It will be a sea of red at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both teams’ main color is red. But it shouldn’t be an issue come game day.

Since the Chiefs are the designated “home” team, they will wear their red jerseys while the Niners will wear their white jerseys with gold pants.

Now of course Kansas City isn’t really the home team, as Miami is mutual ground for both teams. The AFC is the designated home team, which changes every year.

OK, so what’s so special about this matchup?

This game is going to be a dog fight from beginning to end. It’s probably the Super Bowl matchup that everyone wanted out of the final four. Why? It will bring the NFL’s most dominant offense against the NFL’s most dominant defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a really good quarterback. He goes by the name of Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs ultimately start and end with Mahomes.

The reigning MVP is the Chiefs most powerful force. He’s basically the hottest thing in the NFL right now, and one of the most unique to play the position ever.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after running for a 27 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Not only does he have the arm to make superhuman throws, but he also has the escape ability factor to use his legs and make smart plays — something that every QB desires.

The Chiefs have other key weapons that have gotten them to where they are.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fantastic this season. His speed is unmatched. The other half of the Chiefs WR duo is Sammy Watkins, also one of the quicker WRs in the league.

A matchup that’s going to be fun to watch is what KC’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle bring to the table.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Kelce versus the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Kittle kind of speaks for itself, so keep an eye on the two.

The tight ends are potentially the top two TE’s in the league. And although they don’t actually compete on the field together, it’s going to be interesting in the aspect of who will shine brighter in Miami.

All in all, the Chiefs offense is incredible. Their ability to score points fast is incomparable.

Their past two games, they came out victorious after being down by double-digits. Against the Tennessee Titans last week, they were down 10-0 and ended up winning 35-24.

The week before, they overcame at 24-point deficit after scoring on seven straight possessions against the Houston Texans. They ended up winning that one 51-31.

Moral of the story: No lead is safe when you’re playing against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now for 49ers fans and bandwagon 49ers fans, here’s some helpful information for when you walk into your Super Bowl party and act like you know what’s going on.

The man that everyone’s currently talking about: Raheem Mostert.

Mostert rushed for 220 yards and had four touchdowns in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over the Packers in the NFC Championship. You just don’t see that often, especially in a playoff game.

All eyes will be on him come Super Bowl Sunday to see if he can shine on the big stage.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is kind of a stud also. But he impressed some fans before Week 1 even started, especially the ladies. With the nickname “Jimmy GQ”, he began to impress more than just the ladies as the season went on.

A lot of people doubted him, but he’s continued to prove people wrong week by week.

The game that really shifted people’s opinions of the QB was the game against the New Orleans Saints. Garoppolo outplayed veteran, Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, which sold a lot of people.

As mentioned before, George Kittle is an absolute animal. But fans love him for more than his talent. He is a character, he’s a huge personality and the people adore him.

He has a couple nicknames as well. “Stone Cold Kittle”, “the people’s tight end”, “Kittle in the middle”.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after winning the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

But what really stands out about this San Francisco team is the defense.

The Niners have a variety of talent that they assembled from different backgrounds in the NFL. They have veterans, rookies, overlooked players that are now all on one team and have created something really special.

Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford, and Nick Bosa are just a few of those guys.

A more familiar name you might recognize is Richard Sherman. Sherm is a difference maker and uses both his wisdom and athletic ability to separate himself from any other cornerback in the NFL.

The list goes on for defensive players that impact the game for the 49ers. You’ll definitely hear different names making key plays during the big game, which is the reason why this defense is so dangerous.

Regardless of injuries, the Niners have managed to maintain a strong defense. That’s because when someone goes down, there’s someone there to fill in.

A lot of people say that the Super Bowl seems so much longer than a regular-season game. And that’s because the Super Bowl is more than the football game.

The SB is huge for companies who spend millions on a 20-second commercial, which are a big part of the whole Super Bowl culture.

During the regular season, viewers use commercial time to use the restroom or grab a snack.

But on Super Bowl Sunday, fans actually look forward to the commercials because they are known to be funny, unpredictable, or share an important message addressing current social or political issues.

With that being said, commercial breaks are longer, the pre-game and post-game shows are longer. The halftime show is a full production concert.

And it should be noted that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are headlining, pretty suiting for two Latinas to perform in Miami.

The big game is set for 3:30 p.m.

The 49ers will make their seventh Super Bowl appearance this year, with their last one being in 2012 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s been 50 years since the Chiefs have made an appearance, with a total of three appearances and one solo championship.

If the 49ers walk out of South Beach with a win, they will earn their six Super Bowl title, making them the 3rd team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.