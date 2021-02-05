No Super Bowl parade this year at Walt Disney World

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “You’ve just won the Super Bowl, what are you going to do next?”

It probably won’t be “going to Disney World” if you’re on the winning team this time.

Disney World will not be hosting its annual Super Bowl Parade at Magic Kingdom this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The park has made a number of changes since reopening in July. There are no parades, fireworks shows nor “meet-and-greet” sessions with performers dressed as Disney characters.

“Although Walt Disney World won’t host the annual Super Bowl parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park this year, Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic ‘I’m Going to Disney World!’ commercial on Sunday night,” the park’s website says.

The commercial has aired after every Super Bowl since 1987, except for in 2005, and features the Super Bowl MVP.

”Disney Parks hopes to be able to bring back our other Super Bowl traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and cheer on their favorite player in the park,” the post continued.