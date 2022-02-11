Get a sneak peek of some of this Sunday’s Super Bowl commercials

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Next to the Super Bowl itself and maybe the halftime show, people will tune in Sunday to watch for those crafty commercials.

With the Super Bowl approaching, a lot of people are excited to see the showdown between the Rams and Bengals. A lot of people are tuning in to the game, but not watching any football at all. They are most excited for the Super Bowl commercials.

We’ve compiled a list of many of the upcoming commercials that have everyone buzzing for this Sunday. Click or tap the link to see each commercial.

Budweiser: A Clydesdale’s Journey

Budweiser continues its tradition of the Super Bowl commercial that includes the famous Clydesdales. However, this one shows the bond between a Clydesdale and a dog.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

This commercial includes a group of friends drinking Bud Light Seltzers before it is stolen and taken to the “Land of Loud Flavors.” It is then given to Guy Fieri, who proclaims it as the new flavor in town.

Lays: Golden Memories

This commercial features Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminiscing about their lifelong friendship together and their adventures that seem to have always included Lay’s Potato Chips in one way or another.

Busch Beer: Voice of the Mountains

In the new Bush Beer commercial, it has two guys sitting in the mountains, and every time they crack open a beer, the mountains start singing.

Planet Fitness: What’s gotten into Lindsay?

In Planet Fitness’ new commercial, it features Lindsay Lohan and how she has turned her life around, starting with working out at gym.

Booking.com – Idris Calls his Legendary Spokes-Blokes for Advice

Booking.com brings actors Idris Elba, Jonathan Goldsmith and Isaiah Mustafa into their commercial. Elba says he wants to be a spokesman, so he calls them and asks for advice.

Doritos: Flamin’ Hot: Push It

This commercial features animals who find bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos. Once they start eating these, they begin to feel a certain pep in their step and start singing Push It by Salt-N-Pepa.

BIC EZ Reach – “Pass It” with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have a lighter for candles and fondue, but they use play-on-words to make it sound like they’re talking about marijuana.

PepsiCo – Road to Super Bowl LVI

Peyton and Eli Manning are joined by Terry Bradshaw and others to take a road trip to the Super Bowl. Their need for chips and Pepsi drinks during the road trip is incorporated into this commercial.

Carvana – Oversharing Mom

A mom who bought her car from Carvana is overjoyed at the process and brings up the pros of buying a car from them all the time and to everyone she talks to.

Uber Eats – Trevor Noah

In this teaser, Uber Eats is introducing its new feature where they can deliver groceries as well as restaurant food.

Squarespace – Zendaya, teaser

Squarespace released a 10-second teaser of its upcoming commercial featuring Zendaya, who can be seen twirling around in a dress. Guess we’ve gotta watch the game now to see the rest.

BMW USA – Something Electric is Brewing, teaser

BMW also released a 40-second teaser of their commercial, including Zeus, the Greek God of Lightning (played by a famous “I’ll be back” actor) ordering a macchiato from a coffee shop.

