Chatham County K9 handlers heading to Super Bowl to help with security

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - If you're going to the big game in Atlanta, you may recognize two members of the security team and their furry companions.

Chatham County deputies tell News 3 that two of their guys have been training since last March to join the team for Homeland Security at the Super Bowl. It's a huge undertaking for such a large event but the handlers say it wouldn't be possible without their four-legged partners in crime.

When asked if he's ever been to the Super Bowl, Deputy Michael Giaquinto says, "No, no."

But is he excited? He says, "No, the Patriots are playing."

But while the focus is on the two teams throwing down on the field, this team is covering defense in the stands.

Deputy Ian Duaphinee says, "She is my best friend, She's my other half when it comes to this, I can't

do my job without her, so it all comes down to her."

Introducing the furriest new members of Homeland Security, Mila and Mara. They're joining two deputies from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office to sniff out any trouble and catch any potential threat.

Duaphinee adds, "I tell her to find, and she goes and finds. I just follow her and look for her changes and hopefully, we don't find a bomb."

The K9s have a nose for this line of work. They'll join a team of 60 other handlers and their four-legged partners to sweep the lockerrooms, buildings, and even city parks. But deputies also rely on fans to keep watch.

"We can't be everywhere. There are a lot more fans than there are us," Duaphinee says.

And even though the Super Bowl requires key support from the federal government, deputies say the shutdown will have no effect on security.

"The law enforcement of the state of Georgia will never give up on our citizens. We're here. This is what we signed up to do and it's what we took our oath to do--it's to protect the citizens of the great State of Georgia and all the visitors."

Because when the players are safe, everyone wins.

"I couldn't dream of anything else honestly."