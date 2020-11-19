WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon

STREAMING NOTE: The Week 12 episode of “Big Game Bound” will air next Wednesday, Nov. 25, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

(NEXSTAR) — On the Week 11 edition of “Big Game Bound,” we talk with Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon.

Moon is the first and only Black quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and a growing list of great young quarterbacks in the NFL right now, he expects some company in the not-too-distant future.

Also on this week’s episode, our NFL analyst, Jarrett Payton, discusses the rise of the Dolphins in Miami.

And we’ll check in with our correspondents for the Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks to break down the big games in the NFL this week.

Rounding out the show, the Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, joins us from Las Vegas.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.