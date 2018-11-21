Big Game Bound: Monday Night Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- We're heading down the road to Atlanta and another week closer to The Big Game.

Anthony "AC" Calhoun is talking all the major headlines around the NFL leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

Joining AC this week are retired NFL vets Ken Dilger and Bill Brooks, two men that are familiar with the bright lights of the Super Bowl. Brooks played 11 seasons in the NFL and played in one Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills. Dilger played 10 seasons and was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the team won Super Bowl XXXVII.

The talk of the league this week: the Monday night shootout between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Monday Night Madness

The Rams and the Chiefs played a historic game on Monday night. It was the first game in NFL history where both teams scored at least 50 points each. The two teams combined for 1,001 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

"It was kind of billed to be the offensive game of the year," Dilger said. "It lived up to all the billing."

Dilger was a tight end in his playing days while Brooks was a wide receiver. Both men loved seeing the offensive display.

"As an offensive player, it's what you like to see," Brooks said. "You like to see the ball thrown all around, spreading the ball around to different players. They were going up and down the field like a track meet."

Taking a look at the standings

Here's a current look at the AFC and NFC playoff picture.

AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) New England Patriots (7-3) Houston Texans (7-3) Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

NFC:

Los Angeles Rams (10-1) New Orleans Saints (9-1) Chicago Bears (7-3) Washington Redskins (6-4) Carolina Panthers (6-4) Minnesota Vikings (5-4-1)

Key matchups

AC and the guys took a look at some key matchups remaining on the schedule.

Singled out by the crew: