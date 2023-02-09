It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will preview all things Super Bowl with live Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Thursday’s show, we’ll talk to a pair of Hall of Fame defenders who dominated the 2000s and entered Canton in the same 2018 class.

Linebacker Brian Urlacher starred for the Chicago Bears. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was the 2005 Defensive Player of the Year and the 2000 Rookie of the Year. Among the greatest Bears players of all time, he made First-team All-Pro four times.

Safety Brian Dawkins anchored a punishing Philadelphia Eagles defense after being drafted in 1996. He was a First-team All-Pro selection four times and made the Pro Bowl nine times. The Eagles retired his No. 20 and named him to their 75th Anniversary Team.

Both Urlacher and Dawkins are part of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rest of the Big Game Bound schedule for the week (all times Eastern):