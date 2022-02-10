5 places to watch the Super Bowl in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s happening a week later than usual this year, but that doesn’t make it any less important for Rams and Bengals fans.

Where will you be watching the Big Game? Here are five options from across Savannah in case you want to watch from somewhere other than home.

B&D Burgers

Both B&D Burgers locations downtown will be showing the game this Sunday. They have a wide range of burgers to choose from as well as alligator fritters and wings. B&D Burgers closes at 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and closes at 10 p.m. the rest of the week. You can check their hours for specific locations by visiting their website here.

Dub’s Pub

Dub’s is the only sports pub on River Street, so they’re an excellent option if you want to watch the Big Game downtown. They offer over two dozen TVs to watch and are the only place on this list offering a section specifically dedicated to tacos on their menu. They are open until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website through the link here.

Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill

Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill has plenty of burger options for you to choose from. They also offer sandwiches, finger foods and pizzas. Located on Abercorn Street, Tailgate is a great place to watch the Big Game if you don’t want to deal with the traffic downtown. They are open until 3 a.m. every day except for Sunday when they close at 2 a.m. You can find their website through the link here.

Savannah Taphouse

The Savannah Taphouse offers scratch-made pasta, house-made burgers and more. They are open from 10:45 a.m. to 12 a.m. every night, so they’ll be the perfect place to watch the game and grab something to drink to celebrate your big win (or tragic loss) the night of. You can find their website with the rest of their menu here.

PS Tavern

The PS Tavern offers food, drinks, and the opportunity for you to catch the Big Game on one of their many TVs. They serve wings, sandwiches and other things you might expect from a tavern. They are open from noon to 3 a.m. every day except for Sunday when they close at 2 a.m. You can find their website here.