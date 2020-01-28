49ers’ George Kittle calls Jimmy G the ‘worst texter of all time’

MIAMI, Fla. (KRON) — Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo is notorious for leaving his friends on read.
During Media Day in Miami, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle called the quarterback the “worst texter of all time.”
This was in response to a reporter asking Kittle what a not-so perfect part of Garoppolo is.
“I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”
Let’s hope Garoppolo’s communication on the field Sunday is better than his communication over the phone.
LATEST BIG GAME HEADLINES:
- Lafayette man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home
- ‘It’s clear that he was all-in with his girls’: Joe Buck, Howie Long reflect on death of Kobe Bryant
- Democrats back suit over SNAP work requirements
- Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, remembers Lakers great Kobe Bryant
- Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady sent him ‘good luck’ text ahead of Super Bowl LIV