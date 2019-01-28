The Big Game

'No matter what happens' Super Bowl Host Committee ready for winter storm

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) - With weather on the mind in Atlanta on Monday, the Host Committee was sure to address the topic during the first “Welcome to the City” press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The city is expecting a winter storm to pass through on Tuesday. Ice and snow are in the forecast, which can certainly make things uncomfortable -- especially fans gearing up for the Big Game.

But the committee said they are ready for whatever mother nature throws their way.

“We are prepared, as has been touched on already. Those efforts are underway. No matter what happens on Tuesday,” assured Brett Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee.

Daniels said the city and state are out treating roads, and a plan is in place for hotels and other venues in the downtown area.

