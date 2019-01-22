'NFL Bleaux It!': Billboards about missed call welcome fans to Atlanta Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WXIA [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WXIA [ + - ]

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Billboards in Atlanta tell Super Bowl LIII players and fans just how New Orleans Saints fans feel about the controversial 'no call' during Sunday's NFC championship game.

A New Orleans car dealership owner bought two billboards in Atlanta that say "Saints Got Robbed" and "NFL Bleaux It."

Matt Bowers and other Saints fans are upset about the missed 'pass interference' call against the Rams.

Bowers tells the New Orleans NBC station he bought 10 billboards in all -- including one right outside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

That's where the Los Angeles Rams will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3.