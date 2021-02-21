Tennessee wins in extra innings, sweeps Georgia Southern baseball

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Liam Spence’s go-ahead grand slam in the top of the 10th inning turned out to be the difference maker, as Tennessee beat the Georgia Southern baseball team 7-3 and swept the opening weekend series.

Georgia Southern’s Noah Ledford launched a 2-run home run, his second of the series, to knot the game up 3-3 in the fourth inning. Neither offense was able to muster up much of anything their next five turns at bat and the teams headed into extra innings before Spence’s drive blew the game wide open.

The Eagles (0-3, 0-0) will hit the road to take on College of Charleston Wednesday afternoon with first pitch set for 4 p.m. Following the quick road trip, Georgia Southern will return home to host #25 ECU for a three-game series at J.I. Clements Stadium.

WSAV sports director Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights in the video above.