SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Team Relentless, which is part of the Savannah Sharks Cheerleading and Tumbling Club, is in Orlando for the USASF Cheerleading World Championships after earning a bid to the event.

Last year, they were so close to making the finals. The raw score was enough but a few stunt fall deductions kept the team from advancing. They return 75% of the team from last year and they will compete in the extra small senior level 6 division.

In the past, the team has won championships in the Summit Competition, which is similar, but the world is a bigger show and they are ready to master the stage.

“This is the most prestigious event,” head coach Timothy Bryant said. “To say you made the finals at the cheerleading world championships is a big deal because you can certify yourself as one of the top 10 teams in the country. This competition is nationwide. There is no bigger competition. There is no more competitive competition. This is the competition. It is commonly referred to as the Superbowl of cheerleading.

“It’s honestly such a surreal moment,” cheerleader Jadyn Singleton said. “You go to all these different competitions throughout the season and Worlds is just a completely different competition. It’s where all the best of the best go.”

Coach Bryant brought in special coaches to help with their stunts in hopes of winning it all.