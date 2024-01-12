BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — This Saturday, Jan. 13, is the sixth annual Blitz Border Bowl. News 3 has spent time talking about the offensive firepower on both teams, but as the old saying goes, “Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships.”

On the Lowcountry side, one of the top linebackers in South Carolina is on the roster. Bluffton’s Jeremiah Curry is a three-star athlete committed to East Tennessee State University. He signed during the early signing period. Curry is hoping to take the Blitz Border Bowl trophy to the Palmetto State.

“I just like to be able to get that work in,” Curry said. “It’s a better way to get work in. I feel like it’s a better experience having competition around. It also has to do with my teammates being out here, build that bond. Most of these guys I played with in {the} North-South {game} with too. I just already have that feeling coming out here practicing.”

The Blitz Border Bowl is Saturday, January 13, at noon at Memorial Stadium. Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link.