Beaufort head coach Bryce Lybrand and New Hampstead head coach Kyle Hockman are in unusual positions; both coaching kids that they’re used to seeing on the opposing sideline.
Lybrand dishes to WSAV’s Chase Justice about what that’s like and discusses the state of Team Lowcountry headed into Blitz Border Bowl IV on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
If you haven’t ordered tickets yet, you can do so on WSAV’s website or buy them at the gate. Tickets are 10 dollars and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Kickoff is at noon, but pregame festivities will start at 11:30 a.m.
Team LowCo head coach Bryce Lybrand talks about his squad ahead of Saturday’s Border Bowl
