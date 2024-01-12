SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Blitz Border Bowl is Saturday, Jan. 13, at noon at Memorial Stadium.

Ahead of the game, players from the Team Coastal Empire stopped by the Ronald McDonald House in Savannah. Players say the visit really put the game in perspective.

“The bigger picture is absolutely all I think about honestly,” South Effingham tight end Aubrun Heath said. “At the end of the day, we all love playing football, we love the competition of it, but we would much rather have the ability to do it for these kids here.”