It is a good thing Memorial Day head football coach Jaha Taylor is a man of faith. Over the last 12 months, he could give Job a run for his money. The family has had to deal with two deaths and now their 18-day-old is recovering from heart surgery.

“You would always want your child to be as healthy as possible,” Memorial Day football coach Jaha Taylor said.

Those are the words almost every parent says when they are on the verge of bringing life into this world. Javaya Taylor was born Dec. 15, 2023. A year and a day after Jabrae Tyalor, the family’s second child died.

“He had cardiac arrest at the home, at our house,” Taylor said. “He cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, we couldn’t bring him back.”

He was seven weeks old. Sometime in March 2023, Jaha found out his wife was pregnant again.

“You would always want your child to be as healthy as possible,” Taylor said. “You never dream of the day you would be burying your child before your child buries you. Hearts were very, very heavy. We were automatically scared once we got that notice. So we were sacred from the beginning.”

The thought of losing another child was almost too much to bear.

“It triggers you,” Taylor said. “Your mind says a lot of things. Your body says a lot of things. You just try to put it into a positive perspective.”

During the pregnancy of Javaya, the family found out Javaya would also have a heart condition. This occurred while Coach Taylor prepared to lead his 2023 Memorial Day football team.

“I’ve been coaching football here for a very long time,” Taylor said. “I use that as a coping mechanism. It helped me day-to-day. Seeing those young men out there thriving gives me hope and joy.”

As the 2023 football season was in full swing, the coach received more unexpected news.

“October 27, 2023,” Taylor said. “I lost my father and I was actually at a game.

Mark Wilson died the same day as the team’s Homecoming game. He was 63 years old.

“I talk a lot about adversity and triumph,” Taylor said. “I believe I’m the prime example of when adversity hits how to stand tall, stand strong and believe in your faith and let that do the job.”

Late during the pregnancy of Javaya, the family knew they would have to temporarily move to Atlanta. Javaya would need surgery three days after she was born on Dec. 15, 2023.

“We got the information as far as the left heart ventricle from the high-risk doctors in Savannah,” Taylor said. “But, Savannah doesn’t do the procedure. They don’t have the facilities or the doctors to handle that high-stakes procedure.”

They stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta.

“It was been a blessing,” Taylor said.”I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot. I understand why it’s so important to have organizations like the Ronald McDonald House Association because it’s been a vital piece to our mental.”

Javaya is currently in step-down unit recovery. She is still on an EKG and using a feeding tube to eat.