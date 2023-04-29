The Tattnall County Warriors make history by going to their first state championship in the school history after defeating Union County 3-1.

Warriors trailed 1-0 until around the 59th minute when Andrew Fermin scored the game-tying goal, evening the score at 1-1.

Tattnall County and Union County went into overtime, where the Warriors scored two goals to pull out a 3-1 and advance to the state championship for the first time in school history.

“First time in school history going to the state championship in any sport,” Chaz Kicklighter, the head coach of Tatnall County, said. “These boys deserve it, and I could not be happier for them.”

“First time in it’s a blessing we did this,” Andrew Fermin, a forward for Tattnall County, said. “My team and everybody… speechless bruh.”

Tattnall County will play Providence Christian Academy for the GHSA Class 2A State Championship on Wednesday.