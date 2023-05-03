Atlanta, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tattnall County Boys soccer team captured its first-ever state title on May 3 when they defeated Providence Christian, 3-2, at McEachern High School.

The GHSA Class AA state title match was scoreless at the half, but Tattnall County shook the net three times.

This feat is even more impressive when you consider the school did not have a program until 2017.

The region 3-AA champs marched through the state tournament relatively untested until the semifinals. They trailed Union County before scoring three unanswered goals to win, 3-1.