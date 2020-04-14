Taiwan launches new baseball season with cardboard fans in stands

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (NBC News) – While spectator sports are in an extended timeout around the world, a new baseball season has launched in Taiwan.

But in place of actual ticket-holders, crews set up mannequins and cardboard cutouts to sit in the stands. Most carried signs and wore masks for safety along with some home team merchandise.

Taiwan, an island nation, has been more successful than most at containing the coronavirus. The government has reported 388 cases and six deaths in a population of around 24 million.

Even with a rain delay and without fans, the Chinese Professional Baseball League got some game time in over the weekend.

In the states, MLB officials and players have been weighing unconventional plans to get the sport restarted.