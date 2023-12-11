ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Swainsboro finishes the 2023 football season as the GHSA Class A Division I runner-up for the second year consecutive year.

On Monday evening, inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Swainsboro Tigers squared off with the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines for the second straight year. During the 2022 season, Prince Avenue Christian defeated Swainsboro, 52-34.

Swainsboro’s hope for revenge quickly dimmed in the first quarter when they fell behind 21, but the Tigers kept fighting. The UGA commit and Swainboro star, DeMello Jones, scored two electrifying touchdowns, including a 96-yard pick-six, which helped cut the deficit to 21-18 at the half.

However, in the second half, Prince Avenue Christian began to pull away, dominating the time of possession by holding the ball nearly 30 minutes in the game, as Swainsboro’s defense struggled to get stops in critical moments.

Prince Avenue Christian scored 28 points in the second half, while Swainsboro musterd-up 11 points, making the final score 49-32.