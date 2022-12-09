ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Swainsboro Tigers’ impressive season came to an end on Thursday night at Center Parc Stadium in a 52-34 loss against the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines in the Class A-Division I state title game.



The loss came despite a career night for Tiger quarterback and UNC commit Ty Adams, who gained 259 rushing yards on just 16 carries and scored four touchdowns. Three of those TDs came in the first half: a 45-yarder to start the scoring just minutes into the game, a 27-yarder that came with 1:37 left in the first quarter, and a 66-yard sprint in the second quarter that gave the Tigers a 13-point lead, their largest of the day.



Swainsboro led at halftime, 20-17, and appeared to seize the initiative early on in the second half with a stop and a 40-yard TD run by Qin Brown to go up by two scores. However, a fumble halfway through the third quarter gave Prince Ave Christian life. They took advantage of that opportunity with a 51-yard screen pass TD from Aaron Philo to Josh Britt, cutting the Tiger lead to 27-24.



Philo was the bane of Swainsboro’s existence, throwing for 477 yards on 21-of-32 passing and six touchdowns. One of those TDs came on the last play of the third quarter, when he found Ethan Christian for a 65-yard score to give PAC its first lead of the evening, 34-31.



Adams struck again 50 seconds into the fourth quarter with a 46-yard TD run to put Swainsboro back on top, 38-34, but that would be the last happy moment for Tigers fans on the evening. Prince Avenue Christian would go on to score 21 unanswered points over the remainder of the game.



Philo found Bailey Stockton on a 27-yard fade route to the right corner of the end zone on a play that ended up giving PAC the lead for good with 9:10 left in the game. After intercepting an Adams pass, the Wolverines scored again on a 68-yard strike from Philo to Britt to effectively put the game away.



Swainsboro lost despite dominating time of possession; the Tigers held on to the ball for 30:37 of the game’s possible 48 minutes. However, a disadvantage in penalty yards (79 to the Wolverines’ 20) and shortcomings on 4th down (2-of-7) helped mitigate that advantage.



The two teams combined for 1,110 yards of total offense.



Swainsboro’s season comes to an end at 13-1. It was the Tigers’ best finish to a season since winning the state title in 2000.