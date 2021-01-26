SVA’s Amber Beddow signs to play soccer at Young Harris College

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Vincent’s Academy senior Amber Beddow put ink to paper on her college choice Tuesday afternoon, signing with Young Harris College to play soccer.

Beddow is a three-sport athlete that excelled as a defender on a Saints soccer team that has won three straight titles and had a run to a fourth cut short by COVID.

After the signing, Beddow told WSAV what the emotions are like for her as she prepares to take the next step in her life.

“It’s exciting,” Beddow said. “It’s also nerve-wracking because it’s a whole new chapter in life. It’ll be new people and new friends. I’ll have to leave my friends behind, but it will be exciting.”