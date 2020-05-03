Sunday Spotlight: May River boys soccer coach relives state title run

(WSAV) – Every Sunday, the WSAV Sports team will reminisce about the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry’s recent great sports moments with the coaches and players who were right in the middle of them.

Tonight, we take a trip back to the 2019 South Carolina High School League state soccer playoffs. It was around this time last year that the May River boys soccer team was preparing to make a historic postseason run.

Sharks’ head coach Misael Garzon tells WSAV what capturing a state title so early in the program’s existence felt like and how the sports fallout due to COVID-19 has helped him appreciate last year’s run even more.