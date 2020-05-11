Sunday Spotlight: Jenkins football’s historic Final Four run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On this week’s ‘Sunday Spotlight’, WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete talks to former Jenkins offensive lineman Ashten Cheatham about the Warriors historic run in the 2019 season and what lessons he learned from his senior season with the team.

Here’s where you, the fan, come in! We are open to putting a spotlight on any teams, players, coaches, and stories! Every Sunday, with your help, the WSAV Sports team will reminisce about the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry’s recent great sports moments with the coaches and players who were right in the middle of them.

