SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern fans knew they had a tough schedule coming into the year and the season-opening AP poll just confirmed it.
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers came in ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP poll while Louisiana-Lafayette was ranked No. 23. Georgia Southern plays the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 25 and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 6, both at home.
It is the first time that the Sun Belt has had any of its teams ranked in the preseason Top 25.
Brigham Young is also receiving votes in the poll; Georgia Southern plays the Cougars for their final game of the year on Nov. 20.
Sun Belt teams ranked in season-opening AP Poll for the first time ever
