Sun Belt Media Day: Georgia Southern looks to build off turnaround season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WSAV) – Anytime a team goes from ten losses to ten wins in one year there’s going to be added attention. In fact, the Sun Belt Conference seemed to take notice mid-season when Georgia Southern knocked off #25 Appalachian State on its way to a Camellia Bowl berth.

The Eagles’ representatives at the 2019 Sun Belt Media Day stressed the importance of performing with a target on their backs and building off a historic 2018-19 season.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you a complete recap from the 2019 Sun Belt Media Day.

