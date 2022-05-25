MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSAV) – Due to inclement weather on Wednesday and projected storms moving through Alabama on Thursday, the Sun Belt baseball tournament will move from its original double elimination format to single elimination.



This means that one loss will be enough to eliminate any team from title contention.



The Georgia Southern Eagles are slated to play in the tournament’s quarterfinal round against Appalachian State on Friday at 1:30 p.m. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday.



If Georgia Southern wins, they would play in the semifinal round on Saturday at 4 p.m. The championship is Sunday at 2 p.m.



Every game will be televised on ESPN+.



Georgia Southern enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, trailing only Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference rankings. They finished the season ranked No. 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll, finishing with a 38-17 overall record and a 23-7 mark in conference.



The team has submitted an application to host a postseason regional tournament in Statesboro. Fans will find out on Sunday whether or not that submission has been approved by the NCAA.