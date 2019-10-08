Summers Kicking Cancer: Leukemia survivor strives to help find a cure

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – September has and always will be a special month in the Summers’ household. For years, Childhood Awareness Month has become a sobering reminder of a life-changing discovery.

“It seems like yesterday I got the call to come down there to the oncologist,” Rodney Summers, May River’s head football coach, said. “I din’t know what an oncologist was. I knew it wasn’t a good word so I had to do some research. It was an eye opener and turned our world upside down.”

Doctors diagnosed Summers’ two-and-a-half year old son, Bryce, with leukemia. After years of treatment, the cancer was finally in remission. Now, you can find Bryce kicking field goals and extra points for the May River Sharks.

“When I kick that ball, a little bit of stress goes away from that day,” Bryce said. “I’m happy to be out here.”

When life on the football field wasn’t a ‘sure thing’, the Summers family leaned on each other, faith and the community for support. Now it’s Bryce’s turn to offer support for families in need while also dealing with another diagnosis — Type 1 diabetes. Bryce found out about the diabetes this time last year and said he’s more than prepared to battle the disease.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete sits down with the Summers family to find out more about their journey and how Bryce is helping kids that are in similar situations.