SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Memorial Day School plays in region two of Class Single-A of the GIAA.

Last season was not the best year for the Matadors.

They went 1-9 overall and 0-2 in regions, but this summer coach Jaha Taylor said he has seen an uptick in players coming to the weight room.

The Matadors also had a couple of college coaches stop by which inspired players to keep working hard.

They have 19 players on the roster which is consistent with years past.

This season the Matadors will rely on quarterback Tyler Kindle.

“Just the numbers that he has put up in the weight room have absolutely amazed us as a coaching staff,” Taylor said. “He dropped weight. He’s about 200 pounds now. I think he put on another 100 in the bench press. He’s benching about 255 and squatting about 400.”

Coach Taylor’s second season starts Aug. 18 at home against Palmetto Christian Academy.