Strong second half leads Savannah State to homecoming win over Clark Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You couldn’t ask for a much better way to send Savannah State’s homecoming crowd into their Saturday nights.

Leading by just a single touchdown in the third quarter, the Savannah State football team rattled off 28 unanswered points to earn a blowout 49-14 win over Clark Atlanta.

The Tigers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half in front of the sold-out crowd, but allowed the Panthers to claw back into the game with a pair of touchdowns and make it a 21-14 game in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Tigers, as Savannah State regrouped and roared back with 2 rushing touchdowns, a JT Hartage touchdown pass to Adunte Devereux, and a fumble recovery touchdown from defensive lineman Salik McRae.

Do-it-all sophomore Einaj ‘Quick Six’ Carter was efficient in the ground game and led the Tigers with 109 yards and touchdown on just six carries.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the sights and sounds from the homecoming game at T.A. Wright Stadium.