HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day football team defeated Liberty County, 38-14, at Donell Woods Stadium on the campus of Liberty County High School on Oct. 5.

Savannah Country Day scored on its first two possessions with ease. The Hornets enjoyed a 14-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter. Country Day added a third touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first half. The score was 21-0 at the break. Savannah Country Day went on to win, 38-14.

The next game for Savannah Country Day is at home against Calvary Day on Oct. 20. As for Liberty County, they face Long County at home on Oct. 20.