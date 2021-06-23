Stop us if you’ve heard this before…the Savannah Bananas win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Good luck to away teams trying to get a win at Historic Grayson Stadium this year.

The Savannah Bananas kept its unbeaten home record intact Wednesday night with a 10-4 drubbing of the Lexington County Blowfish.

The Bananas jumped out to a 1-0 lead early and got four insurance runs in the fifth inning to put this game out of reach. In his third start of the season, Ryan Kennedy through 5 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

I get so much joy watching new @TheSavBananas fans get their first "Maceo, the dancing first base coach" experience

Also, Bananas up 1-0 in the third inning



Also, Bananas up 1-0 in the third inning pic.twitter.com/m2uG5nT4Y6 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) June 23, 2021

With Wednesday night’s victory, the Bananas move to an astonishing 16-1 on the year and sit five-and-a-half games ahead of the next closest team in the Coastal Plain League’s West Division.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein brings you the highlights from inside Grayson Stadium tonight on WSAV at 11.