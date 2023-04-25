BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WSAV) – Stetson Bennett returned to Pierce County High School to help his sister raise money for the girls’ athletic program.

Stetson’s sister, Olivia Bennett, plays basketball and softball for the Pierce County Bears. On Monday evening, Olivia Bennett played quarterback in a girls’ flag football game called the Bennett’s Blitz Powderpuff Game.

“I don’t see him that much because he’s so busy, but I love it when he comes home,” Olivia Bennett said. “He’s way older than me. So he’s just kind of like a father figure too because he’s so much older, and just being able to see him and talk to him is always the best.”

“She always gets on me,” Stetson Bennett said. “She’s like we had to go to all of your games. You better come to mine.”