BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WSAV) – Most people will tell you there is no place like, and for Stetson Bennett, that’s Blackshear, Georgia.

“All these people, I am who I am today,” Stetson Bennett, the former University of Georgia quarterback and Pierce County Alum said.

The feelings Stetson Bennett has for his hometown are mutual.

“Stetson is an unbelievable guy,” Brandon Jernigan, the Pierce County High School athletic director, said. “To know Stetson is to love Stetson.”

For that reason, many people will be glued to a TV this weekend, waiting to see what will be the next step in Stetson Bennett’s career.

“It just makes our hearts explode to see Stetson out there because he’s ours,” Rhonda Bennett, a Blackshear native, said.

Some NFL analysts have the two-time national champion (Stetson Bennett) as a day-three pick. Regardless of where and when Stetson Bennett gets selected, the city of Blackshear will always root for him.