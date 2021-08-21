Statesboro, Wayne County battle in 10th Annual Erk Russell Classic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In a tradition that dates back to 2012, four teams played under the bright lights of Paulson Stadium to kick off the high school football season.

The 10th Annual Erk Russell Classic, named after Georgia Southern’s legendary football coach, featured Macon County vs. Clinch County in the early game and Statesboro vs. Wayne County in the nightcap Saturday evening.

Macon County blanked Clinch County 26-0, while Statesboro gave its home crowd a show with a 21-7 win over Wayne County.

With the help of the Statesboro Herald, WSAV weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the sights and sounds from the latest installment of the Erk Russell Classic in the video above.