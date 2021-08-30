Swainsboro vs. Statesboro to be featured in Friday’s Live Game of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Week 3 of the high school football season in officially here and the WSAV sports team has some exciting news to share with you!

Our production crew will be headed to Statesboro for the latest installment of the Friday Night Blitz Live Game of the Week! The Statesboro Blue Devils are set to host the Swainsboro Tigers in an intriguing rematch between two teams that competed against each other in an incredibly close game last year.

Swainsboro had home field advantage and got the better of Statesboro in a 12-6 game, but now it’s the Blue Devils turn to play in front of the home fans.

Who will take home the win? Catch all the action at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the WSAV-CW or wsav.com. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play with broadcaster and Georgia Southern graduate Danny Waugh on color commentary.