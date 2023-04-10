STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Katlyn Sullivan’s accuracy with an air rifle is simply one the best.

You’ve got a better chance of capturing a lightning strike on your cellphone than you have of her missing a shot.

Katlyn’s rifle journey started years ago. At the age of six, her family took her on a hunting trip where she learned the basics.

And now, she’s a marksman.

“You can compare one athlete to another and they have the same coach and have the same background and skills and why is this person beating this person, because this person put in the time on the range,” Katlyn explains.

Her dedication helped her qualify for the National Junior Olympics. This year, she helped take Statesboro High to its first-ever state championship, where she finished sixth with a 292.

The sophomore still has two more years to try and bring home a state championship trophy – and she’s keeping her eye on the prize.