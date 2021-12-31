STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Before Jeff Kaiser became a high school football head coach at Tatnall County or Statesboro, where he currently works, he got a football education playing for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1991 to 1995.
Kaiser played under then-UGA head coach Ray Goff and got the full Bulldog experience, from playing in front of a packed crowd against Florida to beating Ohio State in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Playing for the Dawgs gave Kaiser more than just a memorable college football experience; it gave him perspective on how to lead the next generation of players.
Sports director Andrew Goldstein spoke with Kaiser about his playing days in Athens.
Statesboro head coach Jeff Kaiser passes lessons learned from UGA on to current players
