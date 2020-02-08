Statesboro girls win back-to-back region crowns, plus area basketball scoreboard

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – For the second-straight year, the Statesboro girls basketball team lifted the 2-AAAAA region trophy by downing Wayne County 59-32 Friday night.

The Blue Devils, led by Georgia Southern commit Lacy Robins, quickly erased a halftime deficit and built a critical double-digit lead in the third quarter.

“I came in to the second half focused,” Robins said. “Just played my game. I know the first half was tight but I know Lacy Robins and I played my game.”

Statesboro locks up the #1 seed — guaranteeing home court advantage for the majority of the AAAAA state playoffs. “It’s huge!” Robins said with a smile. “I’m surprised all these people came out but I’m so happy they came out and supported us. I’m amazed and excited — all that together.”

REGION TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD