The Statesboro Blue Devils and Richmond Hill Wildcats met in both girls and boys basketball Tuesday night at Richmond Hill High School.
Statesboro defeated Richmond Hill, 46-37, in the girls contest to improve to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in region. The Blue Devils came into the week ranked No. 9 in Class 6A by Sandys Spiel.
The Wildcats returned the favor in the ensuing boys basketball game, knocking off Statesboro, 67-57. Richmond Hill ended the game on a 12-0 run to seal the victory and move to a perfect 11-0 on the season.
WSAV’s Connor DelPrete will bring you the highlights shortly.
Statesboro girls, Richmond Hill boys pick up pivotal region basketball wins
The Statesboro Blue Devils and Richmond Hill Wildcats met in both girls and boys basketball Tuesday night at Richmond Hill High School.