Statesboro baseball wins shootout over Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – It didn’t take long for the bats to get going in a crucial region matchup between Statesboro and Effingham County.

Effingham County’s Timothy Burnsed’s triple in the bottom of the first brought home the first three runs, but Statesboro responded with a five-run inning and used an explosive performance in the batter’s box to take home the 15-11 win Monday evening.

Statesboro (11-6, 6-1) sits atop the AAAAAA-Region 2 standings and has now won 10 of its last 12 games. Effingham County (10-7, 3-4) will get another crack at the Blue Devils next Friday when the two teams meet again in Springfield.

Checking in on several other baseball scores, Hilton Head Prep stays undefeated with a 10-2 win over rival Hilton Head Christian and Vidalia, the top team in Class AA, picked up another region win over Toombs County.