Statement Made: Tigers down conference favorite for homecoming win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The preseason conference coaches poll may end up being one of the best things to happen to Savannah State football this season.

Picked to finish last in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Savannah State Tigers rattled off its fourth-straight conference victory with a 35-19 win over Albany State Saturday afternoon.

Down 13-7 in the second quarter, the Tigers scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead for good in front of a large homecoming crowd. D’Angelo Durham rushed for a team-high 150 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Tigers offense.

Savannah State (5-3, 4-0) will host Fort Valley State (6-2, 4-0) next Saturday at 5 p.m.