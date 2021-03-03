State Recap 3/3/21: Windsor Forest advances to the Final Four

Six of the eight Georgia high school basketball teams still remaining in the playoffs took the court on Wednesday night for the Elite Eight round of the GHSA playoffs.
When the dust cleared, Windsor Forest’s boys team was the only local squad still standing, knocking off Salem, 60-57, to punch a ticket to the AAA Final Four.
Windsor Forest will take on Cross Creek in the penultimate playoff game either Friday or Saturday.
Robert Toombs Christian Academy and Bulloch Academy will play GISA Final Four games in classes AAA and AA respectively on Friday.
GHSA BOYS CLASS 6A
Wheeler 61, Richmond Hill 47
GHSA BOYS CLASS 3A
Salem 57, Windsor Forest 60
GHSA BOYS CLASS 2A
Lovett 80, Swainsboro 68
GHSA BOYS CLASS A PRIVATE
Country Day 48, Holy Innocents’ 58
GHSA GIRLS CLASS 3A
Johnson 43, Greater Atlanta Christian 53
GHSA GIRLS CLASS A PUBLIC
Emanuel County Institute 75, Greenville 78 (Overtime)