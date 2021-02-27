State Recap 2/27: Johnson boys, girls basketball punch tickets to Elite Eight

(WSAV) – The Johnson boys and girls basketball teams both picked up wins Saturday evening, ensuring the Atomsmashers would be well represented in the GHSA Elite Eight next week.

On top of Saturday’s second round coverage of the GHSA state playoffs, WSAV also had a camera in Sumter, South Carolina as the Hilton Head Christian girls basketball team won its third straight state championship.

You’ll find our highlights from today’s GHSA and SCISA playoff games in the video above. You can also check out how your team did in the full scoreboard below:

BOYS

GHSA 4A Second Round

Dougherty 61, New Hampstead 56

GHSA 3A Second Round

Long County 43, Johnson 75

Windsor Forest 64, Appling County 41

GHSA 2A Second Round

Woodville-Tompkins 62, Thomasville 82

Laney 68, Swainsboro 74 (OT)

GHSA 1A-Public Second Round

Pelham 52, Portal 61

GISA 3A Elite Eight

St. Andrew’s 39, John Milledge Academy 64

Bulloch Academy @ Southland (3 p.m. at John Milledge Academy)

GISA 2A Elite Eight

Robert Toombs Christian Academy 61, Gatewood 56

Memorial Day 54, Furtah Prep 68

SCISA 2A State Championship (1:30 p.m. @ Sumter Civic Center)

GIRLS

GHSA 3A Second Round

Tattnall County 58, Johnson 68

GHSA 2A Second Round

Woodville-Tompkins 47, Butler 62

SCISA 2A State Championship

Hilton Head Christian 48, Palmetto Christian 33 (Hilton Head Christian takes home third straight state championship)