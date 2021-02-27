State Recap 2/27: Johnson boys, girls basketball punch tickets to Elite Eight

(WSAV) – The Johnson boys and girls basketball teams both picked up wins Saturday evening, ensuring the Atomsmashers would be well represented in the GHSA Elite Eight next week.
On top of Saturday’s second round coverage of the GHSA state playoffs, WSAV also had a camera in Sumter, South Carolina as the Hilton Head Christian girls basketball team won its third straight state championship.
You’ll find our highlights from today’s GHSA and SCISA playoff games in the video above. You can also check out how your team did in the full scoreboard below:
BOYS
GHSA 4A Second Round
Dougherty 61, New Hampstead 56
GHSA 3A Second Round
Long County 43, Johnson 75
Windsor Forest 64, Appling County 41
GHSA 2A Second Round
Woodville-Tompkins 62, Thomasville 82
Laney 68, Swainsboro 74 (OT)
GHSA 1A-Public Second Round
Pelham 52, Portal 61
GISA 3A Elite Eight
St. Andrew’s 39, John Milledge Academy 64
Bulloch Academy @ Southland (3 p.m. at John Milledge Academy)
GISA 2A Elite Eight
Robert Toombs Christian Academy 61, Gatewood 56
Memorial Day 54, Furtah Prep 68
SCISA 2A State Championship (1:30 p.m. @ Sumter Civic Center)
GIRLS
GHSA 3A Second Round
Tattnall County 58, Johnson 68
GHSA 2A Second Round
Woodville-Tompkins 47, Butler 62
SCISA 2A State Championship
Hilton Head Christian 48, Palmetto Christian 33 (Hilton Head Christian takes home third straight state championship)