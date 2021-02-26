State Recap 2/26: Richmond Hill, Savannah Country Day boys survive and advance

Basketball courts fell quiet across Georgia as the GHSA and GISA playoffs took a one-day reprieve after a loaded first round, but the same was not true in South Carolina.

In front of a raucous Eagle's Nest crowd, the Hilton Head Island Seahawks defeated the Myrtle Beach Seahawks, 60-43, in the Elite Eight round of the SCHSL's Class 4A boys basketball bracket. The win gave Hilton Head its first trip to the Final Four in 40 years.

Meanwhile, a pair of Low Country teams put their seasons on the line in the SCISA AA girls bracket. Beaufort Academy fell just shy against Palmetto Christian, 50-49, despite being down by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

Hilton Head Christian Academy's girls cruised to victory against Orangeburg Prep, 65-35. The Eagles will play Palmetto Christian on Saturday for their third consecutive state title.