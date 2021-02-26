State Recap 2/26: Richmond Hill, Savannah Country Day boys survive and advance

(WSAV) – The Richmond Hill and Savannah Country Day boys basketball teams held on late to punch their tickets to the Elite Eight in their respective state playoff brackets.
Coming up tonight on WSAV at 11, we will have the full highlights from our trip to games across the Coastal Empire In the meantime, check out how your team did in the full scoreboard below:
BOYS
GHSA 6A Second Round
North Atlanta 39, Richmond Hill 42
GHSA 1A-Private Second Round
Savannah Christian 43, First Presbyterian 67
Stratford Academy 69, Savannah Country Day 74
GAPPS 2A Final Four
The Habersham School 46, Arlington Christian 69
GIRLS
GHSA 6A Second Round
Lovejoy 48, Statesboro 31
GHSA 2A Second Round
Swainsboro 47, Early County 67
GHSA 1A-Public Second Round
Pelham 45, ECI 60
GHSA 1A-Private Second Round
Stratford Academy 38, Savannah Country Day 37
Calvary Day 45, Deerfield-Windsor 66
GISA 3A Playoffs
Bulloch Academy 38, Westfield 48