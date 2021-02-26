State Recap 2/26: Richmond Hill, Savannah Country Day boys survive and advance

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – The Richmond Hill and Savannah Country Day boys basketball teams held on late to punch their tickets to the Elite Eight in their respective state playoff brackets.

Coming up tonight on WSAV at 11, we will have the full highlights from our trip to games across the Coastal Empire In the meantime, check out how your team did in the full scoreboard below:

BOYS

GHSA 6A Second Round

North Atlanta 39, Richmond Hill 42

GHSA 1A-Private Second Round

Savannah Christian 43, First Presbyterian 67

Stratford Academy 69, Savannah Country Day 74

GAPPS 2A Final Four

The Habersham School 46, Arlington Christian 69

GIRLS

GHSA 6A Second Round

Lovejoy 48, Statesboro 31

GHSA 2A Second Round

Swainsboro 47, Early County 67

GHSA 1A-Public Second Round

Pelham 45, ECI 60

GHSA 1A-Private Second Round

Stratford Academy 38, Savannah Country Day 37

Calvary Day 45, Deerfield-Windsor 66

GISA 3A Playoffs

Bulloch Academy 38, Westfield 48

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories