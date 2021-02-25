State Recap 2/25: Hilton Head boys move on to Final Four for first time in 40 years

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Basketball courts fell quiet across Georgia as the GHSA and GISA playoffs took a one-day reprieve after a loaded first round, but the same was not true in South Carolina.

In front of a raucous Eagle’s Nest crowd, the Hilton Head Island Seahawks defeated the Myrtle Beach Seahawks, 60-43, in the Elite Eight round of the SCHSL’s Class 4A boys basketball bracket. The win gave Hilton Head its first trip to the Final Four in 40 years.

Meanwhile, a pair of Low Country teams put their seasons on the line in the SCISA AA girls bracket. Beaufort Academy fell just shy against Palmetto Christian, 50-49, despite being down by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

Hilton Head Christian Academy’s girls cruised to victory against Orangeburg Prep, 65-35. The Eagles will play Palmetto Christian on Saturday for their third consecutive state title.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories