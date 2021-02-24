State Recap 2/24: Round one draws to a close

Round one of Georgia’s state basketball tournament is officially in the books, and most of the area’s top seeds survived.

The second round of South Carolina’s state tournament will pick up on Thursday, Feb. 25, while Georgia’s will resume play on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27.

In the meantime, here are the scores from another packed day of win-or-go-home basketball.

BOYS

GHSA 6A First Round

Effingham County 64 @ Evans 67

GHSA 4A First Round

Jenkins 47 @ Hardaway 49

LaGrange 43 @ New Hampstead 81

GHSA 3A First Round

Crisp County 55 @ Johnson 67

Groves 50 @ Americus-Sumter 55

Pierce County 55 @ Thomson 78

Harlem 50 @ Appling County 78

GHSA 2A First Round

Jeff Davis 33 @ Washington County 62

Bleckley County 37 @ Swainsboro 65

Woodville-Tompkins 66 @ Northeast Macon 56

GHSA 1A-Private First Round

Calvary Day 51 @ Greenforest 76

GHSA 1A-Public First Round

ECI 49 @ Irwin County 82

Clinch County 47 @ Portal 61

GISA 3A/2A

Briarwood 45 @ Memorial Day 71

Valwood 43 @ St. Andrews 52

Bethlehem 53 @ Bulloch Academy 56

Edmund Burke 43 @ RTCA 74

GIRLS

GHSA 6A First Round

Richmond Hill 36 @ Grovetown 54

GHSA 4A First Round

New Hampstead 38 @ Troup County 80

GHSA 3A First Round

Pike County 46 @ Johnson 79

Southeast Bulloch 28 @ Americus Sumter 48

GHSA 1A-Private First Round

St. Vincent’s 35 @ Greenforest Christian 85

Landmark Christian 53 @ Calvary Day 87

