State Recap 2/24: Round one draws to a close

Round one of Georgia’s state basketball tournament is officially in the books, and most of the area’s top seeds survived.
The second round of South Carolina’s state tournament will pick up on Thursday, Feb. 25, while Georgia’s will resume play on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27.
In the meantime, here are the scores from another packed day of win-or-go-home basketball.
BOYS
GHSA 6A First Round
Effingham County 64 @ Evans 67
GHSA 4A First Round
Jenkins 47 @ Hardaway 49
LaGrange 43 @ New Hampstead 81
GHSA 3A First Round
Crisp County 55 @ Johnson 67
Groves 50 @ Americus-Sumter 55
Pierce County 55 @ Thomson 78
Harlem 50 @ Appling County 78
GHSA 2A First Round
Jeff Davis 33 @ Washington County 62
Bleckley County 37 @ Swainsboro 65
Woodville-Tompkins 66 @ Northeast Macon 56
GHSA 1A-Private First Round
Calvary Day 51 @ Greenforest 76
GHSA 1A-Public First Round
ECI 49 @ Irwin County 82
Clinch County 47 @ Portal 61
GISA 3A/2A
Briarwood 45 @ Memorial Day 71
Valwood 43 @ St. Andrews 52
Bethlehem 53 @ Bulloch Academy 56
Edmund Burke 43 @ RTCA 74
GIRLS
GHSA 6A First Round
Richmond Hill 36 @ Grovetown 54
GHSA 4A First Round
New Hampstead 38 @ Troup County 80
GHSA 3A First Round
Pike County 46 @ Johnson 79
Southeast Bulloch 28 @ Americus Sumter 48
GHSA 1A-Private First Round
St. Vincent’s 35 @ Greenforest Christian 85
Landmark Christian 53 @ Calvary Day 87