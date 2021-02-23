State playoff basketball recap 2/23: Area teams’ title dreams start tonight

(WSAV) – The state basketball playoffs are officially underway for both the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! We had cameras out and about as dozens of teams take the court in ‘win or go home’ scenarios Tuesday evening.

Check out the highlights in the video above and see how your team did in the complete scoreboard below:

Boys

GHSA 6A First Round

Rockdale County 58, Richmond Hill 76

Heritage-Coyners 81, Statesboro 57

Brunswick 77, Grovetown 70 (OT)

GHSA 5A First Round

Wayne County @ Eagle’s Landing (6 p.m.)

GHSA 4A First Round

Carver 57, Benedictine 51

Islands 41, Spencer 87

GHSA 3A First Round

Upson-Lee 52, Windsor Forest 58

Southeast Bulloch 43, Peach County 88

Hephizbah 51, Long County 54

GHSA 1A-Private First Round

Whitefield Academy 50, Savannah Christian 58

Mohammed 43, Savannah Country Day 64

GHSA 1A-Public First Round

Lanier County 72, Metter 58

SCISA 2A Elite Eight

Spartanburg Christian 65, John Paul II 35

Hilton Head Christian 54, Bethesda Academy 61





GIRLS

GHSA 6A First Round

Heritage-Coyners 34, Statesboro 59

Glynn Academy @ Rockdale County (5:30 p.m.)

Evans 39, Brunswick 68

GHSA 5A First Round

Wayne County 23, Eagle’s Landing 37

GHSA 4A First Round

Kendrick 52, Jenkins 34

Hardaway 57, Islands 50

GHSA 3A First Round

Appling County 21, Cross Creek 64

Hephzibah @ Pierce County (6 p.m.)

Jackson 47, Liberty County 45

GHSA 2A First Round

Toombs County 45, Washington County 75

Dodge County 36, Woodville-Tompkins 48

Swainsboro 51, Lamar County 48

GHSA 1A-Private First Round

Savannah Christian 46, ELCA 66

GHSA 1A-Public First Round

Charlton County 57, Emanuel County Institute 71

GISA AAA

St. Andrews 31, Westfield 53

Bethlehem 12, Bulloch Academy 54

SCHSL 1A First Round

Lamar 40, Whale Branch 37