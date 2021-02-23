State playoff basketball recap 2/23: Area teams’ title dreams start tonight

(WSAV) – The state basketball playoffs are officially underway for both the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! We had cameras out and about as dozens of teams take the court in ‘win or go home’ scenarios Tuesday evening.
Check out the highlights in the video above and see how your team did in the complete scoreboard below:
Boys
GHSA 6A First Round
Rockdale County 58, Richmond Hill 76
Heritage-Coyners 81, Statesboro 57
Brunswick 77, Grovetown 70 (OT)
GHSA 5A First Round
Wayne County @ Eagle’s Landing (6 p.m.)
GHSA 4A First Round
Carver 57, Benedictine 51
Islands 41, Spencer 87
GHSA 3A First Round
Upson-Lee 52, Windsor Forest 58
Southeast Bulloch 43, Peach County 88
Hephizbah 51, Long County 54
GHSA 1A-Private First Round
Whitefield Academy 50, Savannah Christian 58
Mohammed 43, Savannah Country Day 64
GHSA 1A-Public First Round
Lanier County 72, Metter 58
SCISA 2A Elite Eight
Spartanburg Christian 65, John Paul II 35
Hilton Head Christian 54, Bethesda Academy 61
GIRLS
GHSA 6A First Round
Heritage-Coyners 34, Statesboro 59
Glynn Academy @ Rockdale County (5:30 p.m.)
Evans 39, Brunswick 68
GHSA 5A First Round
Wayne County 23, Eagle’s Landing 37
GHSA 4A First Round
Kendrick 52, Jenkins 34
Hardaway 57, Islands 50
GHSA 3A First Round
Appling County 21, Cross Creek 64
Hephzibah @ Pierce County (6 p.m.)
Jackson 47, Liberty County 45
GHSA 2A First Round
Toombs County 45, Washington County 75
Dodge County 36, Woodville-Tompkins 48
Swainsboro 51, Lamar County 48
GHSA 1A-Private First Round
Savannah Christian 46, ELCA 66
GHSA 1A-Public First Round
Charlton County 57, Emanuel County Institute 71
GISA AAA
St. Andrews 31, Westfield 53
Bethlehem 12, Bulloch Academy 54
SCHSL 1A First Round
Lamar 40, Whale Branch 37